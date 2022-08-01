(Bloomberg) -- It may seem early in the year to think of Christmas, but Hotel Chocolat Group Plc is hoping the festive season will help reverse its recent share price collapse.

About two weeks after the British chocolatier’s stock lost almost half its value, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Angus Thirlwell said demand for its “reassuringly expensive” chocolate will drive improved performance.

In its home UK market, consumers are sticking with the brand even as the country battles the worst inflation in decades, he said in an interview, adding that its £2 ($2.43) to £500 range is attracting shoppers trading down as well as trading up.

“We’re aware that we need to prove that we’re value for money,” he said as he revealed the brand’s Christmas offerings, which include a pistachio penguin chocolate. “That doesn’t mean we’re cheap. We’re actually reassuringly expensive but we’re worth it because of the quality, the ethics behind what we’re doing.”

Hotel Chocolat’s stock, however, is still lingering near the lowest level since the company listed in 2016 after it surprised investors by effectively shelving its once grand global expansion plan and lowering profit guidance for 2023.

The retailer is closing all its stores in the US -- a market that has long proved challenging for British retailers to crack-- leaving only an online and wholesale presence there. Its joint venture in Japan has been negatively affected by Covid-19 restrictions.

“It’s a score on the door for a moment of time,” Thirwell said in reference to the depressed share price. “We’re not expecting it to massively change before we bring some further news on ongoing developments probably in January after the first half when all this range will be deployed. We’re quietly confident we‘re going to do well.”

The company is pushing the expansion of its alcohol range, which includes items such as chocolate vodka cream, with a goal of stocking the products in at least five major UK supermarkets this Christmas. Sales of the ‘velvetiser’ hot chocolate maker will also be important as it accounts for 25% of sales, according to Thirlwell. Christmas is a key trading season for Hotel Chocolat with 40% of sales taking place in the two-month period.

