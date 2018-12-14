Hotel Investors Continue to Bet on the Rich With LVMH’s Purchase of Belmond

(Bloomberg) -- The globe’s most-affluent travelers are showing little sensitivity to higher room rates, giving property investors confidence to spend large sums on luxury hotels.

LVMH’s $2.6 billion deal today to buy high-end hotel company Belmond Ltd. caps a big year for prime hotel assets, as investors bet that demand for super-expensive hotel rooms will keep up.

More than $21 billion worth of luxury hotels changed hands in the 12 months through November, according to data from commercial-property brokerage Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. That’s a 44 percent increase from the previous 12-month period, driven by the expectation that a scarcity of high-end assets will allow operators to increase room rates.

Belmond’s trophy properties -- such as the Hotel Cipriani in Venice and the Copacabana Palace in Rio de Janeiro -- have rich historical pedigrees that make them impossible to replicate. Even building a new Ritz-Carlton or Waldorf Astoria can be an expensive and lengthy process. Instead, developers have focused on limited-service properties, lessening the new supply coming in at the high end.

“Hotels are full and can charge very high prices,” said Jan Freitag, a senior vice president at lodging-data provider STR. “If you’re sitting in the luxury segment right now, the people who buy that product seem to be fairly price insensitive.”

Belmond is something of a rarity in the hotel world, as a management company that owns prime real estate. While property investors have binged on luxury-hotel purchases, brand operators have also made new bets on the high-end segment, led by Hyatt Hotels Corp.’s recent acquisition of Two Roads Hospitality and Hilton Worldwide Holding Inc.’s impending launch of a new luxury brand.

Potential buyers that lost out on Belmond can shift their attention to another portfolio of high-end hotels. China’s Anbang Insurance Group Co. is said to have hired bankers to help sell a collection of properties including the JW Marriott Essex House in New York, the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, and the Four Seasons in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

