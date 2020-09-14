(Bloomberg) --

Paul Rusesabagina, a former Rwandan hotel manager who sheltered people during the nation’s 1994 genocide appeared in court on charges including terrorism. He was denied bail.

His lawyers David Rugaza and Emeline Nyembo had asked that Rusesabagina be granted bail, partly on health grounds. The prosecution argued that he will be taken care of.

Rusesabagina said his responses to alleged crimes against him were documented in files before the court on Monday.

An outspoken critic of President Paul Kagame, Rusesabagina was portrayed as a hero in the Oscar-nominated 2004 Hollywood movie ‘Hotel Rwanda’ for helping shelter over 1,200 people from extermination squads.

The 66-year-old Belgian citizen with permanent residency in the U.S., was presented to the media by the Rwanda Investigation Bureau on Aug. 31, after he was arrested at Kigali International Airport.

The case was adjourned until Sept. 17.

