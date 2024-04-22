(Bloomberg) -- Temperatures soared to record highs in parts of southern Taiwan over the weekend, with authorities warning the heat is likely to continue on Monday and urged people to avoid unnecessary outdoor activity.

The city of Kaohsiung and Chiayi County saw the mercury climb to 36.8C (98F) on Sunday, according to Taipei’s Central Weather Administration. That’s an all-time high for April and compares with an average monthly temperature for regions in the south of 23.5C to 25.7C, data from the agency show.

Tainan City reported a temperature of 39.7C on Sunday, but the figure won’t be included in official records because it came from a remotely operated weather station without human verification. The heat is set to continue with the CWA forecasting 36C for Tainan, Kaohsiung and Taitung on Monday.

Rising temperatures in the south are of particular concern as the region is a major focus of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s expansion plans. The company’s most advanced facility is located in Tainan and is the main producer of advanced chips for Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp.

There is some relief on the horizon from the sweltering heat. The weather agency forecasts heavy rain island-wide in the latter half of the week and into the weekend, bringing temperatures back down below 30C.

