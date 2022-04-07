(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Indian makers of air conditioners and other coolers, as well as power generators, have surged on the back of a record-hot start to the summer in addition to increased activity after Covid-related curbs were lifted.

Soaring demand for electricity from reopened schools, offices, and factories follows the country’s hottest-ever March, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees celsius in some parts of the country.

Top air conditioner makers such as Voltas Ltd. and Blue Star Ltd. have risen at least 14% in the past month. Symphony Ltd, which manufactures air coolers, is up 23%, double the national benchmark’s advance during the same period.

“Northern India saw a pick-up in demand for room air-conditioning in the last week of March, which was earlier than expected,” said Manoj Gori, a Mumbai-based analyst with Equirus Securities Pvt.

With April already hotter than March, demand for air conditioners and cooler makers should hold, Gori said. That means manufacturers should be able to pass on to customers higher raw material costs, as components like aluminum and plastic continue to surge following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Power generators are also outperforming, even as prices of coal, which fuels most of the country’s power plants, keep rising.

The S&P BSE Utilities Index, which tracks 23 power generators including biggest players NTPC Ltd. and Tata Power, is up more than 30% in 2022 and trading at a record high. In contrast, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex advanced less than 2% during the same period.

