(Bloomberg) -- Swedish house prices soared to the highest level ever recorded last month, thanks to a cocktail of ultra-low interest rates, central bank bond purchases and an eagerness to upgrade to somewhere bigger to live as people work from home.

Houses cost 15% more in February, on average, than a year earlier, while apartments were up 6%, according to data published on Friday by Svensk Maklarstatistik. Both gauges are now at record highs.

The development comes as the Riksbank tries to balance its stimulus efforts to support demand through the pandemic without over-juicing the property market. But with the bank’s quantitative easing program now set to suck up large quantities of the covered bonds that back mortgages, Sweden’s housing market is likely to get even hotter.

“The strong demand for houses in combination with low supply has meant that house prices at the national level have now increased for 15 months in a row,” said Bjorn Wellhagen, CEO of the trade association Maklarsamfundet.

Meanwhile, funding costs are falling in Sweden’s corporate bond market, which is heavily exposed toward the real estate sector. The Riksbank’s QE program has also played a role here, with purchases of corporate bonds contributing to narrower spreads. More than half the Riksbank’s 5.5 billion-krona ($646 million) portfolio of company debt is held in property bonds.

“The trend continues with strong demand for more limited supply,” SEB AB said in a client note. The bank is due to publish its own housing market indicator on Monday. It “would be surprising” if that gauge shows anything other than “strong” housing sentiment, SEB said.

Sweden’s financial watchdog has said it plans to reinstate an amortization requirement on mortgages from Aug. 31, with the agency’s head, Erik Thedeen, noting last month that the housing market “has ignored the crisis.”

