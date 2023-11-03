(Bloomberg) -- Houlihan Lokey Inc. is in talks to acquire Triago, a placement agent best known for assisting private equity firms with fundraising, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

A transaction, which hasn’t yet been finalized, would bolster Los Angeles-based Houlihan’s offerings as it competes against rival investment banks for fees. A deal isn’t guaranteed and it’s possible talks could collapse.

Representatives for Houlihan and Triago declined to comment.

Houlihan, led by Chairman Irwin Gold, Chief Executive Officer Scott Beiser and Co-Presidents Scott Adelson and David Preiser, has grown in part by purchasing smaller firms. In July, it agreed to buy 7 Mile Advisors, which focuses on dealmaking in the information-technology services sector, and in recent years it has purchased Oakley Advisory, GCA Corp. and Baylor Klein. Houlihan’s market capitalization was $7.2 billion as of Thursday’s close.

“Acquisitions will continue to be an important part of our non-organic growth,” Chief Financial Officer Lindsey Alley said on an earnings call last month. “Our acquisition process is usually a long one. We’d like to get to know the management teams, we like to make sure that there’s a good cultural fit.”

Boutique investment banks have been hit by a slowdown in mergers and acquisitions over the past couple years, and are looking for ways to weather the slump. Houlihan has fared better than some rivals, in part because of a pickup in revenue from its restructuring business, and its shares have gained 21% this year.

Founded in 1992, Triago has raised and advised clients on more than $50 billion in capital, its website shows. It has also advised on the transfer of more than 3,500 fund interests, or so-called secondaries. The firm, led by founder and Chairman Antoine Drean and global CEO Matt Swain, has offices in Paris, New York, Dubai, London and San Diego.

