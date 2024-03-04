(Bloomberg) -- Houlihan Lokey Inc. Chief Executive Officer Scott Beiser is resigning from the role after more than two decades and will be succeeded by Co-President Scott Adelson.

The change will take effect June 10, the Los Angeles-based investment bank said Monday in a statement. Beiser, who has been CEO since 2003, will become a co-chairman. Adelson, 63, is also co-head of corporate finance.

“I am extraordinarily proud of the firm we have built, from a small valuation firm to one of the largest and most successful independent investment banks in financial services,” Beiser said in the statement.

Houlihan Lokey has grown into one of the most dominant players in the mid-market advisory sector. The firm specializes in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and financial restructuring and regularly tops league tables of deals when ranked by volume.

Eric Siegert, Houlihan Lokey’s global co-head of financial restructuring, will also become co-chairman alongside Beiser and Irwin Gold, currently executive chairman.

The firm’s stock has surged about 500% since its 2015 initial public offering, boosting its market value to $8.7 billion. That’s bigger than Evercore Inc. and more than double the size of PJT Partners Inc.

Houlihan Lokey has grown quickly, largely through acquisitions, buying smaller boutique advisory firms and bringing their teams on board. In December, the firm announced it was buying Triago, a placement agent that helps private equity firms raise money.

