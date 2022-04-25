House Asking Prices Hit Record for Third Month: The London Rush

(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

AstraZeneca Plc: The pharma giant’s treatment for a type of liver cancer has been accepted for priority review in the U.S., after a trial showed an “unprecedented” overall survival rate.

The combination of tremelimumab added to Imfinzi led to a 22% reduction in the risk of death compared to another treatment in a phase III trial

British Land Co Plc: The property investor sold a 75% stake in Paddington Central assets to GIC Pte Ltd. for £694 million.

The sale will establish a second joint venture between British Land and GIC, following the first partnership at Broadgate Circle in the City of London

Digital 9 Infrastructure Plc: The investment company bought a Nordic data center and cloud services provider for 135 million euros.

Ficolo Oy uses renewable power and distributes surplus heat to district heating networks, bolstering Digital 9’s plans to improve its environmentally friendly data centres

Outside The City

Asking prices for U.K. homes hit a record high for a third straight month, driven by a shortage of properties on the market. Online property portal Rightmove Plc said that the price sellers sought in April was 9.9% higher than a year ago at £360,101.

Boris Johnson will likely get little respite from mounting calls for his resignation over “partygate,” according to weekend news reports. While the prime minister is unlikely to be facing any imminent danger, the i newspaper reported late Sunday that Tory rebels were planning coordinated action to oust Johnson should the party incur heavy losses in May’s local elections.

Read the latest coverage of the war in Ukraine here.

In Case You Missed It

Senior U.S. officials are renewing a push for sanctions against Roman Abramovich after the Russian tycoon’s recent trip to Kyiv to revive peace talks failed to achieve a breakthrough. As it’s become clear the talks aren’t progressing, pressure has mounted from senior White House advisers to impose sanctions that were drawn up weeks ago, people familiar with the administration’s thinking told Bloomberg.

Looking Ahead

A busy week of blue chip earnings kicks off tomorrow with bank HSBC Holdings Plc reporting first quarter results. That will be followed by homebuilder Taylor Wimpey Plc and bus operator National Express Group Plc.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.