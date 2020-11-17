(Bloomberg) -- House Democrats asked the Supreme Court to postpone a scheduled Dec. 2 argument on their bid for access to confidential materials from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

In a court filing Tuesday, the House Judiciary Committee pointed to Joe Biden’s election as president and the advent of a new Congress in January as reasons for the court to hold off hearing the case.

“The newly constituted committee will have to determine whether it wishes to continue pursuing the application for the grand-jury materials that gave rise to this case,” House General Counsel Douglas Letter said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.