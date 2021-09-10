(Bloomberg) -- The House Ways and Means Committee on Friday turns to measures including an expansion in Medicare coverage and help for workers hurt by international trade as the key panel continues to flesh out major components of a $3.5 trillion tax-and-spending bill.

The moves are part of a broader push to detail the text for a giant piece of legislation that will carry the bulk of President Joe Biden’s longer-term economic agenda.

Details on proposed tax increases to help pay for a ramping up in social spending are expected in coming days. Meantime, committees are hammering out agreement within the Democratic caucus on a raft of other items. Party leaders will need to sort through competing demands among progressive and moderate lawmakers in the effort to unite the caucus in face of universal Republican opposition to the bill.

Key Stories and Developments:

House panels start advancing key elements of expanded social safety net

Democratic lawmakers struggle for a deal addressing the SALT cap

Divisions remain over the scope of the overall plan, known as a budget reconciliation bill

All times are U.S. Eastern Time:

House Lawmakers Battle over Trade Assistance Program (10:23 a.m.)

The House Ways and Means Committee began work Friday on $22 billion in funding for the Trade Adjustment Assistance program, which aims to help workers retrain for new jobs and firms to reorient their businesses if they have been displaced by new free trade agreements.

“The Covid-19 pandemic’s disruption of trade and critical U.S. supply chains played a role in the economy’s downturn last year and the hardship workers endured,” Richard Neal, the Massachusetts representative who chairs the panel, said in a statement. “Based on lessons of the past 18 months, as well as shortcomings identified well before the coronavirus struck, we are proposing significant increased investments in TAA programs.”

Republicans have countered that a doubling in annual funding is unnecessary and that TAA money is wastefully administered.

Republican Representative Vern Buchanan of Florida said changes to the program make it duplicative of unemployment insurance and that it “relaxes the eligibility requirements to such a degree that the connection to trade is not longer apparent.” -- Erik Wasson

House Ways and Means Panel Plans Votes on Medicare, Other Items (10:07 a.m.)

The House Ways and Means Committee plans votes Friday on a plan to grant Medicare vision, hearing and dental benefits. It also plans votes on expanded Trade Adjustment Assistance for workers displaced by trade agreements, funding boosts for skilled nursing facilities for helping individuals enter health-care careers.

Money for the investigation and rooting out of abuse against the elderly is also up for consideration. -- Erik Wasson

Senate Democrats Float 2% Stock-Buyback Tax to Spur Investment (8:30 a.m.)

Two senior Democratic senators proposed a 2% tax on corporate stock buybacks in an effort to boost investment and reduce what they termed as tax avoidance.

The plan, released by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden of Oregon and Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown of Ohio, wouldn’t apply to transactions for funding an employee pension plan or those below a “de minimis threshold.”

“Special rules address the treatment of foreign corporations,” though so-called inverted companies -- a term used to describe American firms that shift their headquarters abroad -- “are fully subject to the excise tax” according to a statement released by Brown’s office.

