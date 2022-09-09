(Bloomberg) -- A Congressional committee investigating former President Donald Trump’s potential conflicts of interest will get some financial records related to his dealings with foreign states or foreign agencies.

Trump and the committee reached agreement on the turnover of the records after a three-year court fight and in a filing on Friday outlined the details of what records the committee will get from Mazars USA, Trump’s former accounting firm.

The agreement includes the turning over of “all documents from 2017–2018 related to financial relationships, transactions, or ties between President Trump or a Trump entity and any foreign state or foreign state agency,” according to the filing.

All accounting records from 2014 to 2018 that reference any undisclosed, false, or otherwise inaccurate information about Trump’s or a Trump entity’s reported assets, liabilities, or income will also be given to the committee.

The agreement was reached after an appeals court narrowed the committee’s request. The court said the subpoena could only cover information involving financial connections between Trump or his businesses and government officials or agencies.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.