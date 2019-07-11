(Bloomberg) -- Two committees of the Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives Thursday defended subpoenas demanding President Donald Trump’s financial records from Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp.

The House Financial Services Committee and Intelligence Committee urged the federal appeals court in New York to reject Trump’s attempt to block the subpoenas, arguing that Congress has broad authority to investigate and that the demands for Trump’s records are proper.

