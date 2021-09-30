(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi postponed a planned Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure legislation amid attempts to strike a deal between progressive and moderate Democrats on the biggest portion of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

The House will reconvene Friday morning in an attempt to vote on the infrastructure bill with $550 billion in new spending for roads, bridges and broadband that was passed by the Senate with bipartisan support earlier this year.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.