(Bloomberg) -- The head of the Congressional Black Caucus accused a four-decade Republican lawmaker of cursing at her in the U.S. Capitol after a dispute over wearing a face mask, the latest sign of elevated tensions over the U.S. House’s Covid-19 rules.

Representative Joyce Beatty of Ohio said in a Twitter post that she asked Hal Rogers, 84, to wear a mask when riding the subway between House office buildings and the chamber. In response, Beatty, 71, said the Kentucky lawmaker “poked” her in the back and said “kiss my a--.”

She tweeted to Rogers: “When you are ready to grow up and apologize for your behavior, you know where to find me.”

Rogers declined to comment. A former chairman of the Appropriations Committee, Rogers was long known for having congenial relationships with Democrats and striking bipartisan spending deals.

For months, Democrats and Republicans have been at odds over Covid-related restrictions in the House. Several Republican lawmakers have racked up thousands of dollars in fines for refusing to obey a regulation to wear masks on the House floor.

In the hallways over the last six months, most Democrats were to be seen wearing masks while most Republicans were going about unmasked. Republicans argue that given the efficacy of vaccines, the mask mandate should be rescinded and the Capitol should be re-opened to the public for tours.

