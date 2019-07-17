(Bloomberg) -- The House is preparing to act Wednesday on a bid to impeach President Donald Trump that’s unlikely to advance amid resistance from Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders.

Democratic Representative Al Green of Texas is seeking to impeach the president over his tweets against four freshman House Democrats, all women of color, and other comments denounced as racist. It is Green’s third attempt to get a vote on articles of impeachment against Trump; the first two were rejected by lopsided margins, with many Democrats joining Republicans in opposition.

“We will deal with it on the floor,” Pelosi told reporters at a news conference Wednesday.

The speaker has previously said that a number of Trump’s actions could be impeachable, but she has urged caution and patience while House committees continue their investigations.

“We have six committees that are working on following the facts in terms of any abuse of power, obstruction of power, and the rest, that the president may have engaged in,” Pelosi said Wednesday. “That is the serious path we are on.”

More than 70 Democrats have said they support impeachment, but most of those discussions have focused on potential abuses of presidential power and findings in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

“I think this is an enough-is-enough situation,” said Green. His resolution asserts that Trump is “unfit to represent the American values of decency and morality, respectability and civility, honesty and propriety, reputability and integrity.”

He said the timing of such floor action, a day after the House voted to condemn Trump’s remarks, makes sense -- even though many Democrats are waiting for Mueller to testify to two House committees next week.

“We’ll go where the facts will lead us,” said Pelosi of California.

To contact the reporters on this story: Billy House in Washington at bhouse5@bloomberg.net;Erik Wasson in Washington at ewasson@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net, Laurie Asséo

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.