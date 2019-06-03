(Bloomberg) -- House Democrats have failed to win a court order blocking President Donald Trump’s plan to fund his southern U.S. border wall with about $6.1 billion Congress had allocated for other purposes.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden in Washington ruled Monday that he lacks jurisdiction to consider the dispute. He heard arguments on May 23.

