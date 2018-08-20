(Bloomberg) -- The main Democratic committee that backs U.S. House candidates has built its biggest cash-on-hand advantage over its Republican counterpart so far in the 2018 midterm election campaign, as the two parties enter a crucial phase of the fight for control of the chamber.

July was the sixth consecutive month the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has raised more than the National Republican Congressional Committee, filings Monday with the Federal Election Commission show. The DCCC ended the month with $4.8 million more in its bank account.

That marks a turnaround from early in 2017, when the NRCC raised more in the first four months of the year on the way to building a $14.7 million cash advantage, before a series of expensive special elections drained its coffers.

The DCCC said it raised a record for July, $13.5 million. The committee said it has raised $191 million so far this election cycle and had $72.6 million in the bank, compared to $133.9 million raised at the same point in 2016, when it had $62 million in the bank.

“There is no question that the grassroots are united around the goal of taking back the House,” said Representative Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico, the DCCC chairman, in a statement.

The NRCC took in $10.2 million, according to its FEC filing, $4 million of which came from the Republican National Committee. The campaign of Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the No. 3 House Republican and one of several potential successors to lead House Republicans after Speaker Paul Ryan leaves Congress, gave $1 million to the NRCC, which ended the month with $67.8 million in the bank.

Some GOP donors have suggested that Ryan’s announced retirement after this term without a successor firmly in place has hurt fundraising, although President Donald Trump and the RNC have helped fill the gap. Until July, the NRCC hadn’t raised more than $10 million since Ryan announced his retirement in April.

The RNC raised $14.2 million in July, which it said was a record for any month in a non-presidential year. It started August with $41.9 million cash on hand.

The joint fundraising committee for Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California transferred $183,113 to the NRCC in July, while Ryan’s fundraising operation chipped in $382,863.

Protect the House, a joint fundraising committee that’s drawn donations from billionaires Elon Musk, the Tesla Inc. chief executive officer, and Sheldon Adelson, the Las Vegas Sands Corp. CEO, gave the NRCC $797,840 in July. That’s down from the $2.1 million it provided the previous month.

Super-political action committees will also play a major role in the fight for control of the House, a battle where Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats to win a majority.

The top super-PAC backing Republican efforts to hold onto the House majority, the Congressional Leadership Fund, hadn’t yet filed its paperwork for July. The House Majority PAC, which backs Democrats, also had not filed.

Documents for committees that file on a monthly basis aren’t due to the FEC until the end of Monday, although some groups filed materials well ahead of the deadline.

In one of the larger contributions posted so far for July, Adelson and his wife, Miriam, gave $25 million to the Senate Leadership Fund, a super-PAC that supports Republicans. Earlier in 2018, Adelson gave $30 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Ryan and the chamber’s Republican hierarchy.

Richard Uihlein, a packing supply magnate and a descendant of one of the founders of the Schlitz beer company, gave $900,000 in July to Restoration PAC. The group was one of several entities he funded in a losing effort to try to help businessman and Marine Corps veteran Kevin Nicholson win the Aug. 14 Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin. Uihlein also contributed $200,000 to the Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund, which has supported Nicholson and a handful of other Republican candidates.

Billionaire Robert Rowling and his company, TRT Holdings Inc., each gave $250,000 to super-PAC Texans Are, set up by allies of Senator Ted Cruz of Texas. The group ended July with $2.6 million in the bank. Cruz’s Democratic opponent in November, Representative Beto O’Rourke, has out-raised the incumbent by more than $10 million.

