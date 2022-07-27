(Bloomberg) -- House Democrats are delaying votes planned for this week on a bill banning the sale of assault weapons and companion legislation increasing funding for local police, according to a person familiar with the plans.

The police funding bill doesn’t yet have enough support among Democrats to pass. Party leaders plan to continue to drum up backing and to vote on both measures when the House returns from a break in the middle of next month, the person said following a leadership meeting on the bills.

The House is set to return from recess the week of Aug. 8 to pass a prescription drug cost and Obamacare funding measure currently being worked on in the Senate.

The bills were delayed after progressives objected to supporting a measure aimed at boosting funding for local police departments. That bipartisan bill led by South Carolina Republican Tom Rice and Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger could insulate moderate Democrats from political attacks that they favor defunding the police.

Progressives have sought to add provisions requiring local police to report instances of abuse to the Justice Department. Moderates have angled for a vote on the bill in conjunction with the gun legislation.

Leaving the meeting in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty said lawmakers are continuing to work on changes and she was “really quite pleased that we’re going to get some accountabilities.”

“It’s not worth us not getting right,” she said. “It’s not worth us rushing.”

House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries predicted Democrats would be able to broker a compromise.

“I believe a package comes together,” he told reporters.

Democrats said this week that the assault weapons ban would have enough votes to pass if it were brought to the floor because some moderate Republicans are expected to vote for it even as a handful of Democrats like Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar are expected to vote “no.”

“We will have Republican support to balance out the guys we lose on our side,” said bill sponsor David Cicilline.

