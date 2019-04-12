13h ago
House Democrats Divided on $15/Hour Minimum Wage, Hoyer Says
(Bloomberg) -- House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer says a bill to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour isn’t ready for floor consideration.
- The proposal divides Democratic caucus with some members arguing for lower wages in some regions, Hoyer tells reporters in Leesburg, Va.
