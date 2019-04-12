House Democrats Divided on $15/Hour Minimum Wage, Hoyer Says

(Bloomberg) -- House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer says a bill to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour isn’t ready for floor consideration.

The proposal divides Democratic caucus with some members arguing for lower wages in some regions, Hoyer tells reporters in Leesburg, Va.

To contact the reporters on this story: Caitlin Webber in Washington at cwebber4@bloomberg.net;Erik Wasson in Washington at ewasson@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Kasia Klimasinska at kklimasinska@bloomberg.net, Vivek Shankar, Caitlin Webber

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.