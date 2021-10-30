(Bloomberg) -- House Democratic leaders are setting a Sunday target for finishing drafting President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion package of social spending and taxes, with possible floor votes Tuesday on that bill and a separate public works measure, a Democratic leadership aide said.

It’s the latest in a string of self-imposed deadlines by Democrats, who are now working off a framework Biden presented to Congress on Thursday that’s still open to revisions. As lawmakers put the details into legislative language, possible changes include adding a plan to cut prescription drug prices and altering the cap on deductions for state and local taxes.

The tentative schedule includes a meeting of the House Rules Committee possible Monday, with floor votes on both the social-benefits package and the $550 billion infrastructure plan as soon as Tuesday, according to the person, who asked not to be named discussing private deliberations.

Together, the two measures make up the core of Biden’s economic agenda. The Senate-passed, bipartisan infrastructure bill was blocked again this week by progressives in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s caucus until the larger measure is ready.

Negotiations are set to continue through the weekend as Biden attends a Group of 20 summit of world leaders in Italy.

