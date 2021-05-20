(Bloomberg) -- The campaign fundraising arm of U.S. House Democrats topped its Republican counterpart by a narrow $1 million in April as both sides stockpile cash for the 2022 midterm elections.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced it raised $12.2 million, with an average donation size of $18. The DCCC started May with $32.1 million cash on hand, well ahead of the $12.5 million it held at the same point two years ago, but less than the $34 million that the National Republican Congressional Committee says it has in the bank.

The NRCC raised $11.2 million in April, after taking in $33.7 million in the first quarter. The committees are due to file detailed reports on their financial activities to the Federal Election Commission on Thursday.

Republicans have a chance to regain control of the House after having lost it in the 2018 election. The party went on to lose the presidency and the Senate in 2020. The House chamber is narrowly divided, with Democrats holding 219 seats compared to 211 for Republicans, with 5 vacancies. The Senate is split 50-50.

Parties that hold the White House traditionally lose House seats in the midterms. Republicans lost 41 seats in the 2018 midterms, with former President Donald Trump in the White House. Democrats lost 63 seats in 2010 during former President Barack Obama’s first term in office.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.