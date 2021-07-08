(Bloomberg) -- House Democrats on Thursday released a report alleging that 14 top pharmaceutical companies have spent more on stock buybacks, dividends to investors, and executive compensation than on research and development in recent years, as part of a push by lawmakers to advance drug price legislation through Congress this year.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats are looking to include legislation to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices and to force drug companies to lower prices to private insurers as part of a major tax and social spending package enacting President Joe Biden’s economic agenda in the coming months.

A draft budget plan from Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders incorporates drug price changes to pay for an expansion of Medicare benefits and a lowering of the eligibility age to 60. Sanders is working to get support in the Democratic caucus for his plan with a vote on it expected later this month.

The report from the staff of the House Oversight Committee is aimed at bolstering this push. It found that from 2016 to 2020, the 14 top drug companies spent $577 billion on stock buybacks and dividends and calculated that is $56 billion more than on research and development.

“The pharmaceutical industry’s argument that permitting Medicare to negotiate drug prices would stifle innovation is not supported by available evidence or findings from the Committee’s multi-year investigation into the pharmaceutical industry,” the report states. “The report indicates that even if the pharmaceutical industry collected less revenue due to pricing reforms such as H.R. 3, drug companies could maintain or even exceed their current R&D expenditures if they reduced spending on buybacks and dividends.”

