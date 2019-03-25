(Bloomberg) -- House Democrats formally requested that Attorney General William Barr hand over Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report to Congress by April 2.

The Democratic chairs of six House committees, in a letter to Barr on Monday, said the attorney general’s four-page summary of the Mueller report “is not sufficient for Congress, as a coequal branch of government,” to examine President Donald Trump’s conduct.

They also asked Barr to begin transmitting underlying evidence and materials used to prepare the special counsel’s report starting on April 2.

“Congress must be permitted to make an independent assessment of the evidence regarding obstruction of justice,” said the committee leaders. They said they also want to examine the evidence on Trump and Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

They didn’t address what actions they might take if Barr refused or missed the deadline, though they said they were prepared to discuss whether some materials should be withheld.

Those signing the letter include Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, Oversight and Reform Chairman Elijah Cummings and Eliot Engel, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

They added in the letter that they had no reason to question Mueller’s conclusions, "but it is vital for national security purposes that Congress be able to evaluate the full body of facts and evidence collected and evaluated by the special counsel, including all information gathered of a counterintelligence nature.”

The sweeping demand could set up a show-down between Congress and the Justice Department -- as part of the executive branch of government -- over what parts of Mueller’s investigative findings, including highly sensitive law enforcement and classified material should be released.

Maxine Waters, the chairwoman of the Committee on Financial Services, also signed the letter and said that Democrats want to learn of Mueller’s investigation, “what work went into it, what was considered, what was not considered, and why?”

To contact the reporter on this story: Billy House in Washington at bhouse5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net, Laurie Asséo, John Harney

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.