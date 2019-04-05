(Bloomberg) -- Democrats in the House of Representatives brought a federal lawsuit seeking to block President Donald Trump from tapping as much as $8.1 billion to fund the start of a wall along the southern border, saying Congress never authorized the expenditure.

“Even the monarchs of England long ago lost the power to raise and spend money without the approval of Parliament,” the Democrats said in a complaint in Washington.

