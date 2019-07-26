(Bloomberg) -- House Democrats will ask a federal court Friday to force compliance with congressional demands for grand jury information underlying former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“Our task now is to get the evidence behind that out to the American people and we will do that starting today,” Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Friday on CNN.

All grand jury testimony was redacted from Mueller’s report and has been withheld by the Justice Department on the traditional grounds of protecting the secrecy of grand jury proceedings, but Nadler is seeking a court ruling allowing Congress to see it.

The move represents the latest round of sparring between House Democrats and the Trump administration over the reach of congressional overnight.

Nadler said Democrats will again be in court on Monday or Tuesday of next week seeking to enforce their subpoena compelling former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify and turn over documents.

"That’s particularly important, because the excuses that the White House gives for McGahn not testifying are the same excuses for all the other fact witnesses. And, if we break that, we’ll break the logjam," Nadler said during a press conference following Mueller’s Wednesday testimony on Capitol Hill.

Nadler and other Democratic House chairmen are pursuing efforts in the courts as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has resisted demands by some members to move promptly toward impeachment of President Donald Trump.

To contact the reporter on this story: Terrence Dopp in Washington at tdopp@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Kasia Klimasinska at kklimasinska@bloomberg.net, Elizabeth Wasserman, Kathleen Hunter

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.