House Democrats To Call for 100% Clean Cars by 2035 in New Plan

(Bloomberg) -- House Democrats on Tuesday will issue an ambitious plan to combat climate change, a move intended to reassure their base of supporters but that’s sure to inflame opponents on the right.

The proposal will be released at an event at the U.S. Capitol with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and several other lawmakers.

The more than 500-page plan, from the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis formed by Pelosi and chaired by Representative Kathy Castor of Florida, seeks to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and calls for achieving 100% clean vehicles by 2035.

It also demands an extension of a lucrative tax credit that’s successfully boosted the use of solar power, according to people familiar with the plan.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.