(Bloomberg) -- Democrats in the House unveiled a target to stave off climate change Tuesday, one that is a far cry from the controversial Green New Deal being championed by New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives.

Instead, leaders of the House Energy and Commerce Committee announced they would pursue legislation this year that calls for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, a less ambitious but politically realistic alternative to Ocasio-Cortez’s sweeping Green New Deal.

“The climate crisis is here, and it requires serious federal leadership that’s up for the challenge,” said Representative Frank Pallone, a New Jersey Democrat and chairman of the committee.

He said there would be a series of hearings and meetings with stakeholders with the aim of creating legislation by the end of the year. “We’re going to start a process,” he said.

The proposal comes as some Democrats worry the Green New Deal, which called for achieving net-zero emissions by 2030, could cost them at the polls. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has thrown cold water on that plan, which drew Republican derision for its jobs guarantee and other elements.

“Mainstream Democrats are determined to make climate change a centrist -- not a far left -- policy as an electoral issue,” said Paul Bledsoe, who advised President Bill Clinton on climate issues and now works as an adviser with the Progressive Policy Institute. “I think they are concerned that Ocasio-Cortez and others could actually alienate swing voters rather than attract them with aggressive rhetoric.”

Still, achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 is no small task, and may reflect the way the Green New Deal has shifted the political conversation around climate change -- as well the goal posts.

“The majority of the Democratic caucus is behind aggressive but not socialist climate policies,” Bledsoe said. “They worry the Green New Deal rhetoric could alienate rather than attract swing voters needed in 2020.”

Democratic presidential candidates, including front-runner Joe Biden, have outlined plans to reach decarbonization targets by mid-century as well.

The Green New Deal’s manifesto, in the form of a non-binding resolution offered in both chambers of the U.S. Congress, calls for a “10-year national mobilization” to shift the nation to 100% “clean, renewable, and zero-emission energy sources” -- a high bar, given that fossil fuels (petroleum, natural gas and coal) accounted for 80% of U.S. energy consumption in 2018.

(Adds details of proposal in fourth paragraph)

To contact the reporter on this story: Ari Natter in Washington at anatter5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jon Morgan at jmorgan97@bloomberg.net, Elizabeth Wasserman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.