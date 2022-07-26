(Bloomberg) -- US government cafeterias should add vegetarian meal options to all menus, a group of 27 Democrats from the House of Representatives said in a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

In a letter sent ahead of the September White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, the group, led by Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland, urged Biden “to strongly encourage all federal agencies to make a vegetarian entree available everywhere that federal government cafeterias are serving meals -- from federal agencies, museums and national parks to prisons and military bases.”

Plant-based meals can produce “dramatic” improvements for individuals’ health, and serving them in federal facilities would reduce the government’s carbon footprint, the group said. Agriculture accounted for 11% of US greenhouse gas emissions in 2020, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

The group also noted the increasing interest in meatless foods coming from younger Americans. While entirely plant-based diets are “niche,” 21% of consumers are following a reduced-meat, sometimes called “flexitarian,” diet, according to a recent report from research and consulting group Mintel.

The letter does not call for serving less meat in federal facilities, but rather an increase in vegetarian options. Reducing the amount of meat in American diets has long been a goal of environmental activists but is often met with stiff resistance.

“This is not an attempt to take anybody’s meat away, it’s just an effort to add a vegetarian option,” said Raskin, who is a vegetarian. He does not see it as a partisan issue. “I’ve certainly met Republican vegetarians,” he said, though “not in Congress.”

Last year, Republicans falsely accused Biden’s climate plan as being an attempt to limit meat consumption.

Other lawmakers who signed the letter include Representatives Jamaal Bowman and Adriano Espaillat of New York and Debbie Dingell and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

