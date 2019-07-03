(Bloomberg Opinion) -- My midweek morning train reads:

• Extreme Makeover: Rich Barton Has A $700 Million Stake In Zillow And Plans To Turn It Into A Home-Flipping Machine (Forbes)• Decline in Share Buybacks Poses a Hurdle for Stock Market: Share repurchases by companies recently contracted for the first time in seven quarters (Wall Street Journal)• Empty Desks and Early Beers: Life at Deutsche Bank in New York (Bloomberg)• The Walkman just turned 40 — here's how listening to music has changed over the years (Business Insider)• Half of Americans Are Effectively Poor Now. What The? (Eudaimonia) see also The U.S. Labor Market Is Less Healthy Than It Appears (Bloomberg Opinion)• Investors are nuts to think a July interest-rate cut is a slam dunk (Marketwatch)• How a lawsuit could reveal secrets about Silicon Valley’s favorite philanthropic loophole: A tax break for the poor created a $110 billion charity stockpile, called donor-advised funds. It isn’t getting any smaller. (Recode)• Why plants don’t die from cancer (PBS)• Andre Iguodala on the Business of Basketball (New Yorker)• You’re Grilling Wrong! Chefs Share What Not to Do Over the Coals (Bloomberg) see also Ready, set, grill: A guide to outdoor cooking (Washington Post)

What are you reading?

Along Party Lines

Source: Statista

