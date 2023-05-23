You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
May 23, 2023
House GOP Debt Negotiator Signals Impasse in Talks (Video)
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- Republican Representative Garret Graves, one of House speaker Kevin McCarthy’s chief negotiators, suggested that the two sides were at a standoff in the debt talks just hours after a meeting with his White House counterparts. Graves did acknowledged that there has been “substantial progress” and the two sides are “very close” in some areas. Enda Curran reports on Bloomberg Television.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:20
Cirque du Soleil plans metaverse game on Roblox
-
Can beer convince people to drink recycled wastewater?
-
6:57
Another interest rate hike? Economists divided on Bank of Canada's next step
-
6:23
Demand grows in Canada for short-term fixed-rate mortgages
-
5:37
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
-
5:47
Explained: What is the U.S. debt ceiling