(Bloomberg) -- Republican Representative Lauren Boebert survived an unexpectedly strong reelection challenge in Colorado after Democrat Adam Frisch conceded while trailing by fewer than 600 votes out of more than 327,000 cast.

Although the election is likely headed to an automatic recount, Frisch said there was little likelihood that it would change the outcome.

“We believe in the integrity of elections in our great state of Colorado, and are supportive of this recount to ensure continued faith in the security of our elections,” he told reporters Friday. “It’d be disingenuous and unethical for us or any other group -- any other group -- to continue to raise false hope and encourage fundraising for a recount.”

Boebert, who has tied herself closely to former President Donald Trump, declared victory Thursday night on Twitter. Frisch called her to concede.

Boebert, who had voted against certification of the 2020 presidential election, had built a devoted following and was a heavy favorite early in the campaign. She has been one of the most prolific fundraisers in the House Republican Conference, pulling in more than $6 million since taking office, according to Federal Election Commission reports.

She campaigned across the district, sometimes with a Glock strapped to her hip.

As Frisch gained traction in the race, Boebert escalated attacks in recent weeks against him, tying him to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and labeling him “Aspen Adam” for his ties to the liberal resort town. Frisch, served on the Aspen City Council from 2011 to 2019.

Frisch said the race, even though he was defeated, showed a path for Democrats.

“We have shown the country that extremist politicians can be defeated. Loud voices are not invincible, and shouting will not solve problems,” he said. “We told the country that the urban and rural divide plaguing the Democratic Party over the past decades needs to stop.”

Boebert’s frequent use of social media propelled her on to the national political scene. She called for using federal antitrust laws to address the bans Facebook and Twitter placed on Trump’s social media accounts.

Her own Twitter account was very briefly suspended in January 2021 due to her tweet in support of Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

During the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, Boebert tweeted about Pelosi’s movements, which some Democrats cited in accusing her of assisting the rioters.

--With assistance from Andrew Small and David Hood.

