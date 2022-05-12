(Bloomberg) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol has taken the extraordinary step of subpoenaing House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and four other Republican lawmakers.

The subpoenas are certain to lead to extended court clashes, potentially rooted in the Constitution’s “Speech or Debate Clause” that shields lawmakers.

The committee, made up of five Democrats and two Republicans, also is taking a political risk, setting a precedent for wide use of subpoena power that Republicans could seize on if they win control of the House in the November elections.

But the panel, led by Representative Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, is running out of time as it completes hundreds of interviews before a series of public hearings in June. With McCarthy already declining an invitation to be interviewed -- along with fellow Republicans Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Mo Brooks of Alabama and Andy Biggs of Arizona -- the decision over whether to compel them to testify came to a head.

The committee, which earlier had requested testimony from some of former President Donald Trump’s closest congressional allies, debated the move behind closed doors in several sessions this week, according to people familiar with the deliberations.

McCarthy, Jordan and Perry are among several Republicans whose names surfaced in other testimony and documents tied to Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, or discussions by the former president’s allies on strategies to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Both McCarthy and Jordan have acknowledged talking to Trump by telephone on the day of the insurrection.

Brooks, who is running this fall for a Senate seat, had most recently raised eyebrows in March by saying that Trump had asked him to “rescind the 2020 elections,” remove Biden from office, and help reinstate Trump to the White House. That remark came after Trump revoked his endorsement of Brooks.

“The question is, Does Congress have the power? And it strikes me -- and a lot of people that teach, study and practice in the area -- that they of course have the power,” Washington lawyer Abbe David Lowell said of the committee’s authority to subpoena fellow lawmakers for testimony and documents. Lowell has represented Jared Kushner, senior Trump adviser and son-in-law.

Lowell, who served as chief minority counsel to the House during during former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment proceedings, said that “there’s nothing that exempts a member of Congress just because he or she is a member of Congress.”

That constitutional clause holds that a member of Congress cannot be questioned outside of “the chamber” for matters having to do with a members’ official duties.

“But when it’s the chamber that is seeking the information, it is the chamber that’s making the request,” Lowell said. “And therefore it wouldn’t be covered by the exception of the Speech or Debate clause, as opposed to if it’s a grand jury or an agency.”

“Is there a risk where Congress takes an action where the court says Congress is wrong? It happens kind of all the time. But again, the question is does Congress have power?” he said.

