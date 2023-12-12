(Bloomberg) -- House Republicans plan a vote Wednesday to formally authorize their ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, forcing all lawmakers to take a public position on an investigation championed by party leaders.

Speaker Mike Johnson argues the formal approval will give House committees investigating Biden family business dealings greater legal authority to enforce their subpoenas.

The vote coincides with a struggle over congressional investigators’ demands that the president’s son, Hunter Biden, appear Wednesday for a closed-door deposition. Hunter Biden’s attorney has said he will only agree to public testimony, in defiance of a Republican committee chairman’s subpoena.

Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings are at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.

Johnson said the House has hit a “stone wall” in some of its requests to the White House for documents and testimony.

“We have no choice. It’s not a political decision. It’s a legal decision,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s vote-counting lieutenants say they are confident the measure will pass.

But with all Democrats expected to oppose it, Johnson can afford no more than three GOP defections for the bill to succeed. Eighteen Republicans represent swing-district areas that Biden won in 2020 and support for the inquiry risks backlash from their constituents.

Already, a least one House Republican, Representative Ken Buck of Colorado, said he is a “lean no” on the resolution. But he added Tuesday, “I’ve got 24 hours to get some sense knocked into me.” He is retiring at the end of this Congress.

Other Republicans, such as Don Bacon of Nebraska, who represents a district Biden won, say they will vote to launch the inquiry. Bacon says he’ll do that even though he does not yet see any direct evidence of impeachable conduct — but believes enough questions have been raised that need answers.

“The goal is to provide the public with more information, and that’s what we’ll be doing,” he said.

