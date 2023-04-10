(Bloomberg) -- House Republican allies of former President Donald Trump plan a hearing next week on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s “pro-crime, anti-victim policies.”

The planned April 17 “field hearing” by the GOP-led Judiciary Committee is the latest move to focus on Bragg after his office indicted the former president last week.

The panel will hold the hearing at the Javits Federal Building. No witnesses have been announced.

An advisory distributed by Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio says the will focus on how Bragg’s policies as DA “have led to an increase in violent crime and a dangerous community for New York City residents.”

There was no immediate response to requests for comment from Bragg’s office.

Jordan and other Republicans have accused Bragg of undertaking a politically motivated prosecution of Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush-money payment to a porn star before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump pleaded not guilty on all charges.

Jordan last week subpoenaed former New York prosecutor Mark Pomerantz, who quit Bragg’s team last year after advocating for the prosecution of Trump.

Jordan contends that since resigning as a New York County special assistant district attorney, Pomerantz had made extensive public statements about the Trump investigation that put pressure on Bragg to act.

The Congressional Integrity Project, a Democratic group monitoring House Republican investigations, labeled the planned hearing “retaliation” for the Trump indictment.

“A field hearing from the Judiciary Committee in New York City is only another taxpayer-funded political stunt spearheaded by Jim Jordan and the MAGA GOP,” the group’s executive director, Kyle Herrig, said in a statement.

