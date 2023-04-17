(Bloomberg) -- A Republican-led US House panel began a showy New York visit by assailing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for allegedly soft-on-crime policies, while Democrats denounced the field hearing as a GOP stunt and retribution for Bragg’s prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio got the event underway Monday by highlighting violent crime in New York and asserting that Bragg is using his office to serve a “radical political agenda.”

“In this country, justice is supposed to be blind regardless of race, religion, or creed,” Jordan said. “However, here in Manhattan the scales of justice are weighed down by politics.”

Democrats began punching back even before the hearing began, in defense of Bragg and New York City.

“This hearing is being called for one reason, and one reason only: to protect Donald Trump,” the committee’s top Democrat, Jerold Nadler, a New Yorker, told reporters. “Jim Jordan and his Republican accomplices are acting as an extension of the Trump defense team, trying to intimidate and deter the duly elected district attorney of Manhattan from doing the work his constituents elected him to do.”

One of the witnesses at the hearing, Jose Alba, a clerk who was initially charged with murder for stabbing an assailant, said through his lawyer, Imran Ansari, that he wasn’t supporting any party with his testimony.

“I am not here because I’m supporting Republicans,” he said. “I am not here because I want to set aside Democrats. I just want to tell the public about my horrible experience I had to go through because of crime in this city.”

Trump’s indictment loomed over the “Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan” hearing being held at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building — not far from Bragg’s offices in lower Manhattan.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records after making “hush money” payments to an adult-film actress in the weeks before the 2016 presidential election, allegedly to hide an extramarital affair.

Trump’s congressional allies, including Jordan and other committee chairmen, jumped to the former president’s defense. The Judiciary Committee subpoenaed an attorney who worked on the investigation in Bragg’s office, and Republicans say they have oversight authority to evaluate Bragg’s use of federal funding and even possibly block future funds.

Bragg is suing Jordan and the committee to block the subpoena of the former investigator.

Elise Stefanik, the highest-ranking Republican New Yorker in Congress as the House Conference Chair, is also attending the hearing. Although not a member of the Judiciary panel, she was granted a waiver to participate.

