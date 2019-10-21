(Bloomberg) -- House impeachment investigators are beginning a new week of closed-door meetings into President Donald Trump’s interactions with Ukraine. Lawmakers plan to hear from William Taylor, the acting ambassador to Ukraine, on Tuesday, followed later in the week by Philip Reeker, a State Department official for European and Eurasian Affairs, and others.

Here are the latest developments:

House GOP to Force Vote on Censure of Schiff (11:27 a.m.)

House Republicans plan to force a vote Monday on a resolution censuring House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff for his conduct of the impeachment inquiry into Trump, according to second-ranking Republican Steve Scalise’s office.

Majority Democrats are expected to easily block the resolution, which Republicans are rallying around as a way to fight back against the impeachment inquiry.

The measure, H.Res. 630, authored by House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs, would censure Schiff for his handling of the impeachment inquiry and his description at a committee hearing of Trump’s call to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Schiff said a rough transcript of the call “reads like a classic organized crime shakedown,” and he characterized Trump’s words as asking Zelenskiy “to make up dirt on my political opponent.”

According to the rough transcript released by the White House, Trump did ask Zelenskiy to investigate 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his son, but he didn’t use the words “make up dirt.”

Schiff says his summary was a parody of the call, while Republicans say it was a willful distortion meant to deceive the public. The resolution says, “This egregiously false and fabricated retelling had no relationship to the call itself.”

It remains to be seen if the resolution will get unanimous GOP support, including from moderate Republicans in swing districts. So far at least 173 out of 197 House Republicans have signed on as co-sponsors.

Key Events

Representative Francis Rooney, a Republican who said he was open to impeachment, said Saturday he won’t seek re-election. He said he fears for his party’s future, calling the administration’s effort to taint Democrats with Ukrainian help “egregious” and its Syria policy even worse.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said on “Fox News Sunday” that Trump made the “right decision” to reverse course and not hold next year’s G-7 summit at his Florida golf resort. He also said the president still considers himself to be in the hospitality business.

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer, an early advocate for impeachment, called on the House to open the inquiry’s hearings to the public and “let the American public see the full extent of Trump’s criminal behavior.”

