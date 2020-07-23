House Hearing for Tech Chiefs Put Off Because of Lewis Rites

(Bloomberg) -- A planned U.S. House hearing with the chief executives of Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Apple Inc. has been postponed because of plans to honor Representative John Lewis, the civil rights icon who died last week, according to a congressional official.

Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook were to testify on Monday at a virtual hearing by the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel looking into competition issues in Big Tech.

Lewis, a longtime Democratic member of the House from Georgia, will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Monday and Tuesday, congressional leaders have announced.

No announcement has been made on a new date for the hearing.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.