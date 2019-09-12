House Investigators Want to Talk to Boeing Workers About 737 Max

(Bloomberg) -- The leaders of a U.S. House committee examining the two crashes of the Boeing Co. 737 Max that led to its March worldwide grounding are seeking interviews with employees of the aircraft manufacturer.

The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee wrote to Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg to request the interviews, it said in a statement on Thursday.

“The committee believes certain employees may be able to shed light on issues central to the committee’s investigation, including information about the design, development and certification of the 737 Max,” the committee leaders said in the statement.

