(Bloomberg) -- House Republican Representative Jim Jordan is being warned he has until June 11 to comply with a subpoena to testify before the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol after challenging the committee’s authority.

Jordan was initially summoned to testify last week, but responded by challenging the panel’s constitutionality.

This week, Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson has fired back, instructing Jordan that he is flat wrong about the nine-member committee’s validity, pointing out that three US District Court decisions have upheld “it is duly constituted and empowered.”

Thompson underscores in a letter dated May 31 to Jordan, one of former President Donald Trump’s key congressional allies, there are “numerous meetings, calls and communications we would like to discuss with you.”

“Cooperation with our investigation would also give you the opportunity to resolve, on the record, inconsistencies in your public statements about the events of Jan. 6,” the Mississippi Democrat states. “For instance, you have offered inconsistent public statement regarding when and how many times you spoke with President Trump on Jan. 6.”

“Accordingly, the Select Committee looks forward to you attendance at a deposition no later than June 11, 2022,” Thompson writes.

There was no immediate response from Jordan’s office. That date would come after the committee has said it plans to begin a series of public hearings, beginning June 9.

Jordan, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee is one of five House Republicans the committee has subpoenaed to testify, including GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy. None are known to have complied with the appearance dates on their subpoenas, and most are signaling potential legal showdowns. Whether they also received letters Tuesday from Thompson was not known.

