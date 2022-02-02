(Bloomberg) -- A top House lawmaker called the U.S. government’s process of auctioning radio spectrum “completely broken” as he prepares to hold a hearing on the recent introduction of new 5G wireless service that may threaten aviation equipment.

Representative Peter DeFazio, the Oregon Democrat who is chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said Wednesday the Federal Communications Commission had no plan in place to deal with what he called well known safety issues.

The committee is holding a hearing Thursday featuring testimony from government officials and representatives of the wireless and aviation industries to discuss 5G, which was introduced on Jan. 19. The new service uses frequencies close to those on aircraft equipment, prompting aviation regulators to issue flight restrictions.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.