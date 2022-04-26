(Bloomberg) -- House Democrats are seeking more information about a natural gas leak at a ConocoPhillips oil field project in Alaska’s North Slope, according to a letter lawmakers sent to the company Tuesday.

“The ongoing leak and ConocoPhillips’ response raises a number of troubling questions, including how your company would respond to similar leaks at your proposed Willow project inside the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska,” Representative Raul Grijalva, chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, and others, wrote to Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance.

Among the information sought is why it took the company a month to identify the source of the leak, which the lawmakers said was reported to be a well that was not fully cemented. The Houston-based company has indicated that the leak will continue to release trace amounts of gas over time, the lawmakers said.

Dennis Nuss, a spokesman ConocoPhillips, was not immediately able to comment.

The Willow project, approved by the Trump administration, has the potential to produce 150,000 barrels of oil per day and could include as many as five drilling sites, hundreds of miles of ice roads, an airstrip and a gravel mine site, among other infrastructure.

