(Bloomberg) -- House Democratic leaders voted to file a lawsuit to challenge President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration to pay for a wall at the border with Mexico.

"The president’s action clearly violates the appropriations clause by stealing from appropriated funds, an action that was not authorized by constitutional or statutory authority," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Thursday.

Pelosi said members of the House’s Bipartisan Legal Advisory Group voted to go to court. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he and second-ranking House Republican Steve Scalise voted against the action.

Trump in March vetoed a resolution passed by the House and Senate that sought to halt his national emergency declaration -- the first veto of his administration. The House later failed to override his veto.

