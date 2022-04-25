(Bloomberg) -- A congressional investigation into global consultancy McKinsey & Co.’s role in advising its client on promoting opioid sales includes a look at “risk-management” processes that were overseen for a time by the current president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

Thomas Barkin, who was chief risk officer at McKinsey from 2015 through 2017 before joining the Richmond Fed, has not been a direct focus of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform’s investigation. But an interim report released April 13 shows lawmakers are delving into the firm’s oversight of its engagement with Purdue Pharma LP, makers of the painkiller OxyContin.

That scrutiny extends to possible failings of McKinsey’s internal risk-management processes, which Barkin oversaw for some of the years the inquiry covers, a person familiar with the investigation told Bloomberg News.

The focus on risk management is further underlined in a letter on Nov. 5, 2021 written by the committee’s chair, New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney, seeking documents from McKinsey.

The firm’s actions, she wrote, “point to possible systemic issues with McKinsey’s risk management and internal controls and raise serious questions about whether the company has taken sufficient steps to prevent or detect questionable conduct.”

The committee will hold a public hearing into the consultancy firm’s role in the opioid epidemic on Wednesday in Washington.

McKinsey has so far not fully cooperated with lawmakers, according to the report, which stated the firm “failed to provide core documents concerning the identity of its private sector clients and details of complaints or concerns raised to McKinsey’s risk-management committees.”

Barkin declined to comment on the report. Richmond Fed spokesman James Strader said Barkin had not been contacted by the House committee.

Significant conflicts

The report, issued by the committee’s Democratic majority, identified what it called “significant conflicts of interest” at the consulting firm. It found at least 22 McKinsey consultants, including senior partners, had worked for the Food and Drug Administration, which oversees the pharmaceuticals industry, and for opioid manufacturers, sometimes at the same time.

McKinsey spokesman Greg Romano denied that McKinsey’s engagements with drug makers and the FDA created a conflict of interest because the latter work didn’t involve advising the agency on regulatory decisions or on specific pharmaceutical products.

A separate statement on McKinsey’s website said the company was cooperating with the committee and was committed to guarding against conflicts of interest.

Neither statement addressed questions raised by the report.

The House committee has called its findings “preliminary” and Maloney plans to step up the pressure.

“McKinsey must answer for its actions,” she said in a statement. The aim is not just to uncover “the full scope” of McKinsey’s alleged conflicts, she said, but also to advance legislation to “safeguard the health and security of the American public.”

For more than a decade ending in 2019, McKinsey advised Purdue on how it could increase sales of OxyContin, a drug that was central to a U.S. opioid epidemic that cost hundreds of thousands of lives.

Barkin worked at McKinsey for more than 30 years and held several senior posts before taking over the Richmond Fed in January 2018. Prior to serving as CRO, he was chief financial officer from 2009 to 2015, according to his resume. As of 2017, he was also one of the longest-serving members of the firm’s board of directors and the longest serving member of its operating committee.

In addition to running one of 12 regional Fed banks, Barkin’s current post gives him a seat on the Federal Open Market Committee, the panel that sets key interest rates for the U.S. economy.

Regional Fed presidents are selected by their own boards of directors, subject to approval by the central bank’s Board of Governors in Washington.

As a Fed official, Barkin has spoken publicly about the social and economic impact of the opioid epidemic in the Richmond Fed district, which includes Virginia, the Carolinas, Maryland, Washington D.C. and most of West Virginia.

On Oct. 2, 2019, while speaking at a Fed conference in Harrisonburg, Virginia focused on investment in rural America, he called opioid addiction “a tragedy that knows no geographic or social boundaries.” He made no mention of his past employment at McKinsey or its work with Purdue during that speech.

Turbocharging Oxycontin sales

A complaint filed by the Massachusetts attorney general described what it called McKinsey and Purdue’s cooperation on a 2013 plan to “turbocharge the sales process” for OxyContin by focusing its sales efforts on doctors who were already the most frequent prescribers of the painkiller. McKinsey also recommended that Purdue offer rebates to insurers and pharmacy benefit managers for opioid overdoses attributed to OxyContin, according to the House Oversight committee report.

The work led to lawsuits from all 50 states, and last year McKinsey agreed to pay more than $600 million to settle those claims.

Purdue, fighting hundreds of lawsuits, filed for bankruptcy in 2019. In March, a U.S. bankruptcy judge approved a settlement that would see members of the Sackler family that own Purdue pay out as much as $6 billion.

There is no evidence that Barkin had any direct involvement in McKinsey’s advisory work with Purdue.

While McKinsey didn’t admit to any wrongdoing, Kevin Sneader, its managing partner at the time of the settlement, called the engagement with Purdue “a chapter in our firm’s story about which I am not proud.” He said there had since been an overhaul of the risk-management practices that Barkin once oversaw.

Barkin declined to comment last year when Bloomberg sent him questions about his roles at McKinsey and whether they involved any supervision of the firm’s work with the drugmaker.

At the time, Maloney gave a statement to Bloomberg saying she was “deeply troubled” by McKinsey’s work for Purdue and that “it is important that Mr. Barkin be transparent about any involvement he may have had in these efforts.”

McKinsey spokesman DJ Carella also declined to comment last year when asked about Barkin’s history at the firm.

