(Bloomberg) -- Arizona US Representative Ruben Gallego launched his widely expected bid for the Senate seat currently held Kyrsten Sinema, who left the party last month to become an independent.

Gallego released a campaign video highlighting his low-income origins, Harvard education and service in the US Marines in Iraq.

“Growing up poor, the only thing I really had was the American dream,” he said in the video. “An opportunity. It’s the one thing we give every American no matter where they are born in life.”

In December, Sinema, 46, announced she was leaving the party but would keep her committee seats as the Democrats kept control of the Senate after the November election, a move that allows her to avoid a primary fight.

Sinema’s centrist record and steadfast decision not to change Senate rules made her a ripe target for a challenge from a left-leaning candidate like Gallego, 43.

Gallego was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2014 after serving in the state legislature.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.