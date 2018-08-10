(Bloomberg) -- House of Fraser Ltd. has decided to seek appointment of administrators and says court hearings may take place Friday.

The move comes as discussions with investors and its main secured creditors haven’t "concluded in a solvent solution," the company said in an announcement Friday. The U.K. department-store chain has been holding last-ditch talks to avoid a filing and jeopardizing 17,000 jobs after would-be rescuer C.banner International Holdings Ltd. shelved plans to buy a majority stake.

The retailer has been in talks with lenders and potential investors including Philip Day, owner of Edinburgh Woollen Mill, and Sports Direct, which was proposing to place the company into a so-called prepackaged administration with a plan to buy assets, the Financial Times reported this week. Alteri, Apollo Global Management LLC’s unit investing in distressed lenders, has also been in talks with the retailer, people familiar with the matter said earlier this week.

The company resolved to appoint individuals from Ernst & Young as administrators, according to Friday’s announcement. The proposed administrators have confirmed that the business will continue operating, including all stores and officers, it said.

“Significant progress has been made towards completing a sale of the group’s business and assets,” according to the filing. “The proposed administrators are expected to continue to progress those discussions with a view to concluding a transaction shortly after their appointment.”

House of Fraser’s struggle to raise cash is another dark turn in the British retail crisis, after the collapse of brick-and-mortar institutions such as Maplin Electronics, the U.K. arm of Toys “R” Us and department-store operator BHS. Store chains are being crippled by pressure from online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc., exacerbated by a rise in costs stemming from the pound’s Brexit-induced weakness.

To contact the reporters on this story: Antonio Vanuzzo in London at avanuzzo@bloomberg.net;Tiago Ramos Alfaro in London at talfaro1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shannon D. Harrington at sharrington6@bloomberg.net, Andrew Monahan, Jeff Sutherland

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.