(Bloomberg) -- HBO’s “House of the Dragon” drew 9.9 million viewers on traditional TV and online on Sunday, making it the best-ever series debut in the network’s history.

The prequel to HBO’s hit fantasy program “Game of Thrones” also enjoyed the largest series launch on the company’s HBO Max streaming service globally. Fans flooded social media in anticipation of the premiere. Thousands of US customers reported trouble viewing the series online when it debuted there at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

The original “Game of Thrones” set an HBO record of 19.3 million viewers in its series finale three years ago.

Sunday night viewership for an HBO series represents only 20% to 40% of a show’s total audience, the Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.-owned network said in a statement on Monday. “Game of Thrones” also saw its strongest week of viewing on HBO Max to date, as fans streamed the series in preparation for the prequel.

“House of the Dragon” is set roughly 170 years before the previous show and focuses on a bloody struggle for power within the fictional Targaryen family. New episodes will air every week through Oct. 23 and can be streamed on HBO Max.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.