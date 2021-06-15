(Bloomberg) -- A House Committee advanced two bills to boost U.S. research and development in an effort to compete with China, piecing together an answer to the massive $250 billion plan passed by the Senate.

The two bills together authorize $128 billion over five years in combined funding for the National Science Foundation and the Department of Energy, with $14 billion set aside to help stand up a new agency dedicated to developing technologies to help the U.S. stay ahead of its international rivals, principally China.

The approach the House is taking is slightly different from the Senate’s $250 billion U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, with a focus more on the core functions of the two agencies and a more modest allocation of funds for a new technology directorate that will funnel research money.

“We shouldn’t act rashly,” House Science Committee Chair Eddie Bernice Johnson said. “Instead of trying to cover the efforts of our emerging competitors, we should be doubling down on the proven innovation engines we have at the National Science Foundation and the Department of Energy.”

President Joe Biden has praised the Senate bill and urged Congress to get the finished legislation to his desk by August.

The Science Committee bills, along with legislation being considered by several other committees, including the Foreign Affairs Committee, Energy and Commerce Committee and Appropriations Committee, are expected to be taken up on the House later. That includes $52 billion in emergency funding passed by the Senate to aid domestic semiconductor manufacturing. The plan is to eventually find enough common ground between the House and Senate bills to reconcile the differences in a House-Senate conference committee.

“If we want to stay ahead of the curve and out-compete adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party, we must redouble our commitment to federal R&D,” Representative Frank Lucas, the committee’s top Republican, said in a statement. “It’s gratifying to see that there is now momentum on both sides of the aisle in the House and Senate for legislation to secure our global science and technology leadership.”

The NSF for the Future Act authorizes $78 billion over five years for the National Science Foundation, including $14 billion for a “Science and Engineering Solutions Directorate” a rough analogue to the new tech directorate that would be created by the Senate’s Endless Frontier legislation.

The DOE Science for the Future Act authorizes $50 billion over five years for the Department of Energy, the bulk of which is expected to go to national laboratories, such as the Argonne National Laboratory, that conduct scientific research.

The committee added a provision to the NSF for the Future Act that would prohibit scientists participating in certain programs sponsored by foreign governments from working on projects funded by U.S. government programs.

