(Bloomberg) -- House committees are set Friday to wrap up their work putting President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion dollar Covid-19 relief plan into legislative text. The Senate may seek to change some components, however, with the proposed minimum-wage hike a potential casualty.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee, as well as the Oversight and Reform panel, are scheduled to complete votes on components of the aid package on Friday, after committees including Ways and Means wrapped up their work on Thursday. The House Budget Committee will then be tasked with assembling the pieces into a single bill that’s expected to go to the floor of the chamber the week of Feb. 22.

While the House Education and Labor Committee approved Biden’s phased bump in the minimum wage to $15 an hour earlier this week, that measure faces a roadblock in the Senate. Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a moderate Democrat, opposes including the item in the pandemic-relief bill, Politico reported, citing an interview.

Proposed Minimum-Wage Hike Faces Roadblock in Senate

“What’s important is whether or not it’s directly related to short-term Covid relief. And if it’s not, then I am not going to support it in this legislation,” Sinema said earlier this week, Politico reported, citing a telephone interview. “The minimum-wage provision is not appropriate for the reconciliation process. It is not a budget item. And it shouldn’t be in there,” Politico reported Sinema as saying.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, another moderate Democrat, has said he opposes a $15 wage, and Montana Senator Jon Tester said the phase-in of the hike may need to be adjusted. The Senate has a 50-50 partisan split, and Republicans have opposed the measure, so every Democratic vote would be needed for passage.

Biden himself last week noted doubts about whether the minimum wage increase could qualify for inclusion in the legislative procedure that Democrats are using for the aid bill. So-called reconciliation bills exclude non-fiscal items, and Biden said in a CBS interview that “apparently” the wage increase wouldn’t make the final package.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday he’s “working hard” with Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders to ensure that the proposal to phase in a more than doubling in the minimum wage to $15 an hour can win inclusion.

After the House votes on the overall pandemic-relief bill during the week of Feb. 22, the focus will shift to the Senate. Democratic leaders have pledged to enact what will be Biden’s first big legislative package by the mid-March expiration of enhanced unemployment benefits.

