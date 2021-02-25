(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, though Senate rules could make it difficult to get the measure to President Joe Biden to sign into law.

Even though the bill, H.R. 5, passed 224-206 in the House, it would need at least 60 votes to clear the 100-member Senate. Many Republicans oppose the measure, saying it infringes on religious freedoms. Democrats and independents have only 50 Senate seats.

The Equality Act would amend federal civil rights laws and extend protections to cover sexual orientation and gender identity in the workforce, public places and government programs. It would allow LGBTQ+ individuals to take civil action in court for alleged discrimination.

President Joe Biden previously pledged to sign the bill into law during his first 100 days in office. In a statement last week, Biden applauded the reintroduction of the bill by Representative David Cicilline, a Rhode Island Democrat, and urged Congress to swiftly pass it.

The bill passed the House in 2019, but it was ignored by the Senate, then controlled by Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said the days of Republicans burying House-passed bills are over, and he pledged to put the Equality Act up for a vote “at the exact right time.”

Schumer described the bill as “critical civil rights legislation” and “essential, urgent and long overdue.”

